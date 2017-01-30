Join Muriel Arnason Library on Saturday, Feb. 4 for their Chinese New Year celebrations.

Muriel Arnason Library is celebrating its 9th annual Chinese New Year on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2 to 3 p.m., and the community is invited to join the fun.

Make a craft and a lucky envelope, taste some New Year’s foods and enjoy the Chinese dance by a professional dancer.

This is a free, drop-in program. All supplies are provided.

Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 65 Ave., and their phone number is 604-532-3590.