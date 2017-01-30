Pacific Academy is hosting the fourth annual Awards for Autism.

Nominations for Pacific ABA Academy's fourth annual Awards for Autism are now open.

The community is welcome to nominate children between the ages of 2 and 18 who have a diagnosis of autism and have exceptional talent that deserves recognition.

Awards categories include: sports, academics (elementary and high school), fine arts (music, dance, art, photography), community service/social responsibility and technology (computers, gaming, etc.).

There is also an open category for special talents that do not fit in the above categories, such as culinary arts or textiles.

Winners will be presented with their awards at the Angels for Autism fundraising dinner on March 3 at the Royal King Palace Banquet Hall in Surrey.

Family members can provide nominations for their child with autism along with one other nomination letter from a coach, teacher, mentor, etc.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 14.

All nomination letters can be emailed to drramens@pacificaba.com or mailed to the following address:

Pacific ABA Academy

P.O. Box #330 - 12886 96 Ave.

Surrey, B.C.

V3V 6A8