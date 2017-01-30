Canvassers from the BC Cancer Foundation will soon be knocking on doors in Langley. They will be identifiable by their purple vests and ID badges. In addition, volunteers will not accept cash or one-time gifts. Instead, their role is to inform people about the Foundation's monthly donor program and invite them to take part.

BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are hard at work once again in Langley.

The canvassers’ role is to introduce Langley residents to the BC Cancer Foundation, the largest funder of cancer research in the province, and its monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support life-saving research, helping to improve cancer care for those in the community.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation purple vests.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite residents to take part in the foundation’s monthly giving program only and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door.

Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

Anyone with questions relating to the door-to-door program, partner in discovery monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, is asked to contact Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.