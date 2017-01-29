- Home
Check out StoryWalk for yourselves
Saturday's Family Learning Tour offered up a variety of literacy building activities for kids and parents alike.
With the move toward physical literacy – getting outside and experiencing nature as well as other forms of learning – the Juan de Fuca branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library launched its StoryWalk feature on a pathway behind the library.
The StoryWalk materials are available to borrow from the library on Island Highway in Colwood beside the recreation centre.
