VIDEO: Riot of Reading Solutions
The 15th annual Riot of Reading Solutions event returned to Mission on Saturday, to celebrate literacy with fun for the whole family.
Hosted by Ecole Mission Central, the event is a family literacy fair with music, storytelling, entertainment, prize draws and quality books to buy.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
