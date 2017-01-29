- Home
VIDEO: Pacific Agricultural Show returns to Abbotsford
The Pacific Agricultural Show returned to Tradex once again for its annual sneak peek at the best new technology in the agricultural industry.
The show ran from Thursday to Saturday, and featured hundreds of dealers and manufacturers.
Video by: Baneet Braich
