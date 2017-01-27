January’s Social Planning Council’s Community Champion is Serbian-trained lawyer Senad Sijeric, who had to start over to become a notary public in Canada.

For the second year, Vernon will be honouring and acknowledging Multicultural Community Champions through a nomination process. The goal of the program is to celebrate multiculturalism and show how diversity strengthens our community by highlighting the contributions of local residents. But time is running out if you want to nominate someone.

“Our community is rich with people from indigenous cultures as well as people from around the world contributing to the fabric of our society," said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council. "We’ve had such positive response to the first year’s champions whose stories have been running monthly in The Morning Star since October, that we wanted to continue the program and share even more stories about individuals in our the community.”

The nomination process involves completing a simple form and submitting it to the Social Planning Council by email before Jan. 31. The forms are available to download online at http://www.socialplanning.ca/