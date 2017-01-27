Milly Trozzo-Baillie wants you to buy a disc and throw for prizes at the February 11 Kootenay Ice game. You could help a local school purchase iPads for its students.

At the February 11 game between the Kootenay Ice and the Prince Albert Raiders, there will be more than pucks flying around the ice. The Kootenay Christian Academy is having its third Frisbee Toss Fundraiser during the game.

“We are trying to raise money for the school to buy 25 new iPads,” said Milly Trozzo-Baillie, treasurer with Parents With a Vision, the fundraising arm of the school. “Kids need to be up to date with today’s technology.”

Between periods, participants will have the chance to purchase frisbees sponsored by Subaru, Toyota, Western Financial Place, Juniper lanes, Dakota Freight and Bridge Interiors. The person closest to the centre will receive accommodation and ski passes to Panorama, with the second prize being golf passes to Wildstone Golf Course and the third prize being a night at the Prestige Hotel with a gift certificate to Coyote Jacks. Anyone buying a frisbee will be entered into a draw for prizes donated by other generous sponsors.

“These sponsors showed tremendous support for our school,” said Trozzo-Baillie. “It’s going to be a fun night. It’s going to be like Christmas in February.”

Trozzo-Baillie said that one of the reasons for having the event with the Kootenay Ice is that the team is a great benefit to the community.

“It is good for the community. They stimulate the community and create jobs. We should support them and keep them right here in the community.”

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place.