Renowned Canadian artist and conservationist Robert Bateman will receive an honorary degree from Vancouver Island University during VIU’s afternoon convocation ceremony on Friday (Jan. 27).

By Jenn McGarrigle

Robert Bateman goes out hiking every day in the woodlands and wetlands surrounding his Salt Spring Island home.

He observes the birds and the animals in the area, but he also sees beauty and magic in things that others might walk right past. He looks at how the moss grows on twisted branches, the way snow falls on trees and the contrasting patterns the melting, patchy snow makes on the ground amongst the dead grass.

This close observation of nature has helped Bateman become one of Canada’s best-known artists and one of the world’s premier wildlife artists. It’s also something he plans to recommend that graduates of Vancouver Island University do when he travels to Nanaimo to accept an Honorary Doctorate of Laws on Friday (Jan. 27), during the afternoon convocation ceremony.

“I think the world would be a better place, and people will have more satisfying and balanced lives, if they become naturalists,” says Bateman. “Spend more time in nature than you’re even spending now – it’s good for your body, soul and mind.”

Bateman got serious about nature when he was 12 with his first bird list, around the same time he got serious about art.

When he attended the University of Toronto, he studied geography so that he could paint on the side during his summer jobs doing geology work in remote places.

After university, he took a job as a teacher partly so that he could paint all summer.

“All artists who are worth their salt paint what is meaningful to them, and from the age of 12, nature has been incredibly meaningful to me,” said Bateman. “When I started painting these scenes, no one else was doing nature art. There were illustrations in bird books, but wildlife to hang on the wall was really not done much before the 1960s.”

He switched from abstract expressionism to realism in his early 30s after attending a show by American artist Andrew Wyeth, where he was struck by how detailed his paintings were.

“At the time, I was giving workshops to teachers on the particularities of nature – how to tell a red maple from a sugar maple – yet my paintings were big slobs of paint that weren’t consistent with my philosophy of paying close attention to nature,” says Bateman. “It was a sudden thing, going into realism. I think it adds to the richness of the tapestry of life and the world we live in. Too many people go through life with blinders on when there’s so much that we should be savouring and enjoying, like I’m doing right now with the moss on branches.”

After 20 years of teaching, Bateman pursued painting full time.

His work has been featured on Canadian stamps and coins, and he’s been the subject of several films, television shows and books.

He’s exhibited his paintings all around the world, and his work appears in numerous public and private collections – he was even commissioned by the Governor General of Canada to paint a wedding gift for Prince Charles when he married Lady Diana Spencer.

Heather Pastro, a VIU art education professor, calls Bateman “a voice of reason and hope, with a clear and articulate vision to make our world a better place.”

Pastro says Bateman’s generosity with his time and financial support has made a big difference and contribution to educations.

“He has made a wealth of resources available for students and teachers to learn more about nature-based ideas and themes,” she said.

Bateman will address graduates at the 2:30 p.m. convocation ceremony at the Port Theatre. To watch the event online, please visit www2.viu.ca/convocation/live.

Jenn McGarrigle is a writer with VIU communications.