Nanaimo car dealership seeks nominations for two-year use of free vehicle
For the third time, Nanaimo Toyota is giving away use of a vehicle for two years to a local non-profit organization.
What Goes Around … Car Giveaway is accepting nominations of local non-profits from the community until Tuesday (Jan. 31).
The next day, the dealership will narrow down all nominations to three organizations, which the community will get to vote on.
A final selection will be announced March 4 when the winner will receive the use of a Toyota for free for the next two years.
To nominate an organization, or for more information, please visit Nanaimo Toyota’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NanaimoToyotaScion.
