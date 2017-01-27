For the third time, Nanaimo Toyota is giving away use of a vehicle for two years to a local non-profit organization.

What Goes Around … Car Giveaway is accepting nominations of local non-profits from the community until Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The next day, the dealership will narrow down all nominations to three organizations, which the community will get to vote on.

A final selection will be announced March 4 when the winner will receive the use of a Toyota for free for the next two years.

To nominate an organization, or for more information, please visit Nanaimo Toyota’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NanaimoToyotaScion.