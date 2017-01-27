- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Free Family Day activities planned in Surrey
Pool time on Family Day, anyone?
SURREY — Wondering what to do on Family Day?
The City of Surrey has published a list of events and activities happening in the city on Monday, Feb. 13.
The online guide includes skating, swimming, crafts and more, from Fraser Heights to Grandview Heights and beyond.
"There's a variety of action-packed adventures and something for everyone to do," event planners say.
CLICK HERE for all the details.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.