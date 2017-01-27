- Home
SFU Surrey brings on the bard
SFU Surrey staff member Frank Campbell gave an animated address to the haggis during annual Robbie Burns celebrations at the university Wednesday morning.
As a popular area of settlement for Scots in Canada, Metro Vancouver has a long tradition of celebrating Scotland’s national bard, Robert (Robbie) Burns, said Katie McCullough, director of SFU’s Centre for Scottish Studies.
The event featured the piping in of the haggis by a member of the SFU Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe band. The haggis was then carried by a kilted Surrey campus executive director, Steve Dooley.
Surrey Poet Laureate Renee Saklikar’s then performed a Burns poetry recital.
