SFU Surrey staff member Frank Campbell gave an animated address to the haggis during annual Robbie Burns celebrations at the university Wednesday morning.

As a popular area of settlement for Scots in Canada, Metro Vancouver has a long tradition of celebrating Scotland’s national bard, Robert (Robbie) Burns, said Katie McCullough, director of SFU’s Centre for Scottish Studies.

The event featured the piping in of the haggis by a member of the SFU Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe band. The haggis was then carried by a kilted Surrey campus executive director, Steve Dooley.

Surrey Poet Laureate Renee Saklikar’s then performed a Burns poetry recital.