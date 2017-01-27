A celebration of life for a late Lantzville councillor will take place month.



A memorial service for Rod Negrave will be held on Feb. 19 at Costin Hall in Lantzville. The service will give individuals the opportunity to share stories about the former councillor and celebrate his life.



Negrave died from colon cancer in November at the age of 51. At the time of this death, his family was in the process of moving from Lantzville to their "dream property" in Nakusp.



Negrave served as a member of Lantzville council from 2008-11 and from 2014-15.



The service will begin at 2 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1005496766261470/





