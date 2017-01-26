How are your sleeping habits these days? The public is being invited to take part in a sleep survey that will log the habits of Chilliwack residents. The more people who take the survey, the better.

Are you getting a good night's sleep, or tossing and turning 'til the sun comes up?

Whatever your sleep schedule looks like, the Chilliwack Healthier Community and Chilliwack Child and Youth Committee want to hear about it. They have launched a community-wide Sleep Campaign, and part of the campaign is a brief, online sleep survey. A questionnaire asks questions about how long you sleep, how often, and what you're doing before you turn out the lights.

They will use the data as a starting point for a month of sleep education and activities in the community.

The more data they have to work with, the better. It takes about 10 minutes to answer the questions, and time is running out to participate.

Click here for a link to the survey.