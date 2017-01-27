The Chilliwack Crusaders Rugby Club held its annual Fight Night amateur boxing fundraiser Saturday night at Tzeachten Hall.

The event featured 11 fights made up of mainly the local rugby club's members. About 500 people attended Fight Night and more than $13,000 was raised.

The money will go towards the club’s operating costs including funding a men’s team, women’s team and U-16 team, and upgrades to their playing field in Yarrow.

The Crusaders also host an annual middle school spring rugby jamboree, a year-end tournament, and give away a total of $1,500 in bursaries to the three Chilliwack high schools (one $250 bursary for each of the six recipients — one male and one female rugby player from each school).



