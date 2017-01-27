- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Chilliwack Crusaders' Fight Night fundraiser
The Chilliwack Crusaders Rugby Club held its annual Fight Night amateur boxing fundraiser Saturday night at Tzeachten Hall.
The event featured 11 fights made up of mainly the local rugby club's members. About 500 people attended Fight Night and more than $13,000 was raised.
The money will go towards the club’s operating costs including funding a men’s team, women’s team and U-16 team, and upgrades to their playing field in Yarrow.
The Crusaders also host an annual middle school spring rugby jamboree, a year-end tournament, and give away a total of $1,500 in bursaries to the three Chilliwack high schools (one $250 bursary for each of the six recipients — one male and one female rugby player from each school).
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.