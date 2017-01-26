Knox United Church in Parksville is presenting a Special Celebration to raise funds for a local refugee family as they celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

The church has already raised about $2,000 of the family's travel loan which leaves about $8,000 outstanding, said an update from the Qualicum Refugee Sponsorship Group chair Carol Doering.

This event will be held at Knox United Church, 345 Pym St. in Parksville, on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. The tickets are $15 each and are on sale at the church office.

In a coffeehouse style setting, this fun-filled, community-oriented celebration will be hosted by the Knox United Church Choir, under the direction of Jenny Vincent.

It promises to be an afternoon of delicious Canadian-style desserts and beverages as we enjoy: musical performances - dancers, - dramatic skits - poems, and a wonderful sing-a-long of Canadian folk songs, written by some of our greatest Canadian songwriters.

One of the highlights of the concert will be a lively auction of fun and nonsensical items up for bids.

- Submitted by Knox United Church