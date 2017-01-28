Pentictonite Mac Tebbutt was selected to sit on the Prime Minister’s Youth Council. He was chosen from 14,000 applicants from across Canada.

Last fall, a Penticton youth was given a singular honour, being selected as one of 15 members to sit on the Prime Minister’s Youth Council.

Macgregor “Mac” Tebbutt, a third-year engineering student at UBC Okanagan and a competitive rodeo athlete, was chosen from a pool of 14,000 applicants from across Canada. Tebbutt is the only representative from B.C., and the only council member representing the youth development organization 4-H.

Throughout the fall, Tebbutt participated in video conferences and attended meetings in Ottawa with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his 15 fellow council members.

Tebbutt is heavily involved in the 4-H program in Penticton, where he served a two-year term as a B.C. 4-H ambassadors. He has traveled throughout B.C. to engage rural youth in the 4-H development program, taught public speaking, and interacted with the media on TV, radio and newspapers. He also developed a new safety program for equine athletes.

“One of the prime minister’s election promises was to initiate a youth council to listen and engage youth in areas of mental health, environment, employment, clean growth, agriculture and youth engagement,” said Tebbutt.

“4-H is an amazing program that teaches leadership, engagement and farm safety. I have just completed a year-long project on improving equine safety for horse members,” said Tebbutt.

In the South Okanagan, the South Valley Silver Spurs is a Community 4-H Club. Registration for 4-H’s 2017 year is on Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in room 2 of the Community Centre. For more information contact: Janette at 250-462-6116.