A group of children and adults take part in a story walk near the Juan de Fuca library as part of the 2016 Family Literacy Tour. The tour happens again this Saturday (Jan. 28) and features a variety of activities and sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A series of upcoming free activities offer families the opportunity to play and learn together.

The annual Family Learning Tour aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning and foster a sense of empowerment and growth, all in a fun environment, said Mitra Evans, co-ordinator for Your Literacy Connection – West Shore.

A variety of service providers will open their doors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning with 40-minute Storywalk in Nature tours at Westshore Parks and Recreation. All ages are welcome and encouraged to read a story book during the self-guided strolls, which start at the trail head in front of the Juan de Fuca Library.

Evans said children crave natural interaction with their peers and parents, and that forms an important part of their growth and development.

“These activities are good, old fashioned, hands-on entertainment and play that will stimulate different elements of learning,” she said. “There’s no electronic devices involved, and the interaction between children and their parents should benefit everyone involved.”

Those who prefer learning in motion can listen to local librarians read their favourite stories while enjoying a complimentary trolley tour. The trolley leaves the Langford Heritage Library branch at the YM/YWCA building in Langford at 10:30 a.m. and departs from the Goudy library branch on Goldstream Avenue at 11:30.

Fun Family Animal Crafts takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Kids Cottage at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, where parents and their kids can craft one-of-a-kind creatures out of feathers, stickers and glue, then take them home.

The Colours of Nature – Blackberry Scavenger Hunt, scheduled at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Royal Bay secondary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will teach children about painting with blackberries and other natural materials to create a rainbow of colours.

Physical Literacy at the YM/YWCA in Langford involves an interactive workshop where people of all ages can practice basic movement skills and play games from noon to 2 p.m.

For those looking to hit the right note, Musical Literacy next door at the Royal Conservatory of Music also runs from noon to 2 and includes exciting musical activities for all ages.

For more information on the Family Learning Tour, visit sookewestshoreliteracy.ca/westshore/news/january-events.

