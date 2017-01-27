- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Nanaimo non-profit groups benefit from federal money
Three Nanaimo non-profit organizations will benefit from $13,398 from the federal government's Enabling Accessibility Fund.
According to a press release, Downtown Nanaimo Business Improvement Association will use $5,850 for a wheelchair lift; United Way Central Northern Vancouver Island will use $3,048 for automated door openers; and WorldTree Community Services will use $4,500 for a new staircase and chair lift.
The Enabling Accessibility Fund is a federal grants and contributions program with an annual budget of $15 million. It supports capital costs of construction and renovations intended to create better safety and accessibility for people with disabilities.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.