Three Nanaimo non-profit organizations will benefit from $13,398 from the federal government's Enabling Accessibility Fund.

According to a press release, Downtown Nanaimo Business Improvement Association will use $5,850 for a wheelchair lift; United Way Central Northern Vancouver Island will use $3,048 for automated door openers; and WorldTree Community Services will use $4,500 for a new staircase and chair lift.

The Enabling Accessibility Fund is a federal grants and contributions program with an annual budget of $15 million. It supports capital costs of construction and renovations intended to create better safety and accessibility for people with disabilities.