A mother buckles her daughter into her car seat. White Rock RCMP and BCAA are hosting a 'car-seat pit-stop' opportunity next week, for those wondering if they've installed the devices correctly in their own vehicles.

White Rock RCMP and BCAA are co-hosting a free car seat “pit stop” Wednesday (Feb. 1), as a refresher for parents, guardians, grandparents on how to properly install and adjust the safety devices.

The informal drive-up event will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the parking lot of First United Church, at the corner of Buena Vista Avenue and Center Street.

According to ICBC, children must be restrained in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least one year old and nine kilograms (20 lbs) in weight.

Children heavier than 18 kilograms (40 lbs) and younger than nine years old or under 145 cm tall (four-foot-nine) should be in a booster seat.

Fines start at $109.

A trained BCAA representative will be on hand Wednesday to educate parents on the correct use of child car seats and answer any questions.