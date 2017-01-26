The Heart and Stroke Foundation in South Vancouver Island mobilizes 1,000 volunteers in Heart Month, and Cowichan Valley canvassers may soon be coming to your door.

For more than 60 years, Canadians have been helping to save lives from heart disease and stroke through the Heart Month canvass. The canvass has evolved to include online fundraising, and this year, Dr. Roberta Bondar, Canada’s first woman astronaut and a neurologist, is encouraging Canadians to become part of this February tradition.

“I truly believe in the spirit of volunteering, it is something very close to my heart,” says Bondar, who joined the Heart and Stroke Foundation last year as honorary chair of both Heart Month and Stroke Month later in June. “Canvassers not only help raise funds, which is the most urgent research challenge we’re facing today, but also have the opportunity to provide critical information about heart disease and stroke.”

Every seven minutes a Canadian dies from heart disease or stroke, the Heart Month canvass volunteers are helping to fund 850 of our country’s best researchers who work to protect Canadians’ health. Volunteers are also sharing life-saving health information and encouraging them to take the online Heart Disease Risk Assessment.

The Heart Month campaign is one of the foundation’s most significant fundraising programs, generating upwards of $10 million for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, with over $300,000 being raised in Vancouver Island communities, all thanks to the support of local canvassers.

If you would like to volunteer with the canvass, please visit www.heartandstroke.ca/help or call 250-410-8093. To take the online Heart Disease Risk Assessment, please go to www.heartandstroke.ca