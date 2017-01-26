Beverley Peacock is the new seniors outreach coordinator for the Seniors Outreach and Connect program, an 18-month pilot offering individual support, information and referrals to vulnerable seniors.

A new program to help seniors with mental health challenges and substance misuse issues has been launched in the community.

Seniors Outreach and Connect is an 18-month pilot program offering individual support, information and referrals to vulnerable seniors.

It is a collaboration between eight partner organizations, including Maple Ridge Community Services, the Seniors Network, Fraser Health Authority, Alouette Home Start Society, Alouette Addictions, the Fraser River All Nations Aboriginal Society, the CEED Centre Society and the Family Education and Support Centre.

The groups acquired a $100,000 grant for the project from the Community Action Initiative, funded by the provincial government.

Community Action Initiative provides grants and training to community-based organizations across B.C. to develop innovative projects for individuals and families experiencing mental health or substance use issues.

Since starting in September, volunteers have been overwhelmed by the need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Beverley Peacock is the new seniors outreach coordinator for the program.

She says substance misuse is a big problem among seniors.

“I prefer to say substance use. And most often it is medications that people get mixed up with,” said Peacock.

Seniors might forget whether they have taken a pill or not, or if they get a new prescription they might forget that they are not supposed to take the old prescription anymore.

“As we get older, we become much more sensitive to medications,” explained Peacock, saying that over-the-counter pain relief medication that seniors buy might not mix well with medications they are already taking.

Substances that are generally misused tend to deal with grief, anxiety, depression and pain.

“Then if you add into the mix, perhaps, people who are used to having their glass of wine, their beer, it all becomes just something that their body is just not able to deal with anymore or process,” she explained.

Mental health challenges can range from being a little bit forgetful to more cognitive dementia or anxiety and depression, which can be a result of loneliness and isolation.

“When you have other physical disabilities or barriers like transportation to getting out in the community, you end up being home a lot by yourself. Then you often start to get the depression and anxiety and that often exasperated if you do have some mild cognitive issues going on as well,” said Peacock.

Peacock was hired in November by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services and currently has a core group of three volunteers, but is working to expand her base.

“We can never have enough."

Volunteers will be doing things like visiting and connecting with people, meeting them at functions, going for coffee. But she also needs volunteers to provide more intense service and support, such as helping seniors with important documents, driving them to medical appointments and filling out applications.

She is hoping to have a group of volunteers visit lower income residences in the community.

Another aim of the project is to keep seniors connected and out of the hospital.

“If we can get them involved in things and get them to their [general practitioner] and get them to appointments, we can hopefully keep them out of hospital, as well,” said Peacock.

“Aging shouldn’t include loneliness and confusion, fear or worry and anxiety,” Peacock said.

“If we can alleviate that in our community, seniors that would be a huge success,” she added.

• If anyone is concerned about a person that doesn’t seem to be supported by family and friends, Peacock would like to hear from you. Or if you would like to volunteer, she can be reached at 604-379-2639 or through Ridge Meadows Community Services at 604-467-6911, ext. 1431.