Anyone in need of a warm place to sleep during winter nights can turn to Stepping Stones.

The homeless shelter has restarted its Winter Emergency Bed program, which will see six new beds made available whenever the temperature dips below -1 C at night.

Program director Marjie Hills said the shelter hasn't had room to run the program for several years, but a renovation made it possible.

"We really haven't had the space to do it," she said.

"Just by chance we were in the middle of this renovation, we were able to start it up for the month of January. Mainly, it's been really cold this winter."

The program will relocate to the Nelson United Church at 602 Silica St., on Feb. 1 through to the end of March, where it will expand to 10 beds.

The beds are first come, first serve. The shelter opens at 7:30 p.m. and offers a meal followed by a breakfast the next day.

"It's a no-frill," said Hills.

"It's just, you come in, some food is offered, there's your bed, in the morning you leave, there's your food and that's it. You're not coming to do laundry, you're not coming to have a shower, none of that. Very simple, but a warm place to be."