Erika Anderson, Museum at Campbell River membership and promotions coordinator wheels in another batch of books dropped off for their annual booksale, being held this year March 4 and 5.

As the Museum prepares for its 12th annual fundraising book sale, book donations have already begun to arrive.

Each year the public supports the Museum by bringing in boxes of gently used books for the sale.

“It’s been so great to see this year that people are thinking of us when they are cleaning out their bookshelves. We still need a lot more books, but with some books arriving early, I have hopes that this will be the biggest year yet for our book sale,” says Erika Anderson, museum membership and promotions coordinator, who will be organizing the book sale again this year. “This has become such an important fundraiser for us each year and it’s exciting to see it grow."

This year the book sale will take place March 4 and 5.

Drop your previously loved books off between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday from now until March 1 at the Museum (preferably at the back entrance off 4th Avenue). Please note the museum is closed on Mondays. While they gratefully accept most book donations, they are unable to accept magazines, encyclopedias, school texts or Reader’s Digest.

All proceeds from the book sale support the work that the Museum does, including exhibits and public and school programming. For more information about upcoming programs and exhibits go to their website or call 250-287-3103.