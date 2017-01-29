Julia Speirs, from Penticton, is a Black Press scholarship winner who is entering her first year in the BCom program at UVic.

Some of the financial pressure faced by prospective business students in B.C. can be reduced, thanks to David Black, owner of Black Press.

Graduating high school students in 37 of the province’s school districts intending to study business at the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business can apply for a $5,000 scholarship.

The Black Press Business Scholarship is awarded based on academic merit, leadership and a demonstrated desire to make a positive difference in the world. Students must apply to the Gustavson School of Business, Bachelor of Commerce Program before Feb. 28 to be eligible.

In the South Okanagan, two students received scholarships last year.

Julia Speirs is entering her first year in the BCom program at UVic and is originally from Penticton. In the future, she plans on owning her own business, which is why the entrepreneurship aspect of the BCom program intrigues her. Julia is an avid traveler and a social person, so she believes that owning her own business will give her more opportunities to travel and to meet many interesting new people. Julia always tries to find time to volunteer within her community and her high school. To stay active, she plays soccer, field hockey and her favourite sport, rugby. She also enjoys going on adventures with friends in her spare time. Julia would like to thank David Black for his very generous contributions supporting students pursuing a BCom degree at UVic.

Lumin McCutcheon-Wright is a second year BCom student attending Gustavson. Originally from Osoyoos, she enjoys spending her spare time paddle boarding, practicing/teaching yoga, and exploring the outdoors. Upon completing her BCom degree, with a specialization in international business, Lumin hopes to gain work experience as a management analyst before returning to complete a master’s degree in global business. She strongly believes that finding a career as a management analyst will allow her to not only work in an area of business she loves, but also bring a voice to all levels of employees within various corporate businesses.

The scholarship was established in 2008 by Black to give students from across the province access to a business education.

Black chose the Gustavson School of Business because of the innovative program format. Students spend their last two years of their degree fully immersed in the business school where they can specialize in entrepreneurship, service management, international business or choose the non-specialized option where they customize a program that suits their interests.

Every student takes at least three paid co-operative work terms, has the opportunity to participate in an international exchange, and learns about sustainable business practices.

Information about the Black Press scholarships is online at: gustavson.uvic.ca/blackpress.