Robbie Burns fundraiser in Mission
Jimmy Logan (right) delivers the Address to a Haggis.
The ninth annual Robbie Burns Supper and Dance was held at Chartwell’s Carrington House on Saturday evening.
Jimmy Logan (top photo, right) delivers the Address to a Haggis as sword bearer Norm Macleod (top left) looks on.
Executive Chef Paul Litwin (bottom photo) carries in the haggis.
The event was a fundraiser for the Mission chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society. Along with the dinner, the evening included a silent auction and entertainment by the popular local Celtic band 1066.
