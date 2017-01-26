Jimmy Logan (right) delivers the Address to a Haggis.

The ninth annual Robbie Burns Supper and Dance was held at Chartwell’s Carrington House on Saturday evening.

Jimmy Logan (top photo, right) delivers the Address to a Haggis as sword bearer Norm Macleod (top left) looks on.

Executive Chef Paul Litwin (bottom photo) carries in the haggis.

The event was a fundraiser for the Mission chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society. Along with the dinner, the evening included a silent auction and entertainment by the popular local Celtic band 1066.