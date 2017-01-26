Mindy Atti, Team Captain and EKC Branch Manager, with the ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ walk information.

As lead sponsor of the ‘Coldest Night of the Year Walk’, EKC Cranbrook branch would like to invite the community to stop by January 27th from 11am to 3pm to learn more about the walk, how to register and enjoy some snacks.

Community Connections Society SE BC is hosting the walk and encourages everyone to get involved in the family-friendly winter fundraising walk on the evening of February 25, 2017. Participants can walk a 2km, 5km or 10km route, starting at Mt. Baker Secondary and will warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops (Tim Hortons and Hot Shots) along the way. Finishing up the walk at the Community Connections Society where the Heid Out Restaurant and Brewhouse, will be serving warm bowls of soup.

Cranbrook and area residents will join thousands of participants in an anticipated 100 cities across Canada. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter. The Community Connections Society SE BC will be the recipient of the funds raised and support the homeless outreach and prevention programs in our communities.

Mindy Atti, Team Captain and Branch Manager East Kootenay Community Credit Union states, “The walk really connected with our staff and we look forward to sharing our enthusiasm with everyone on Friday January 27th at our branch (920 Baker Street). We have three teams and growing. Please stop by EKC to learn more about how you can be involved as a Team Captain, walker and supporter. Together we can make a difference.”

