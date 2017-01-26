Martin Hill with one of his paintings at TOSH. He will be teaching drawing techniques starting Feb. 1.

Winter art classes are starting up at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre including acrylic painting and drawing techniques.

Acrylic painting with Teresa Knight is Wednesdays from 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 to March 22.

The class is for all levels. Start from zero as an absolute beginner or come and work on existing pieces.

“I sort of split the class,” Knight said. “Returning students can retake anything they want to take because the lessons that I give can be fairly intense and they really teach people how to do it.”

Knight provides lessons and guidance where he needs to help people achieve their vision and get the most out of painting in acrylics.

“If it’s a beginning student, I take them through how to mix the colours and get it perfect, how to draw, how to get the tone right, like all the building blocks to making a painting,” Knight said.

After that, she added, they’ve got the skills so they can work on whatever they want.

Knight said the class is very relaxed and friendly.

“I teach the basics, but what they do with it is completely up to them,” she said.

Topics covered in the class include getting the colour right, achieving depth, accurate drawing for the painting and tone and perspective.

The class is $135 for members or $145 for non-members.

Acrylic painting with Leigh Buchanan is Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Feb. 2 to March 23.

The course is designed for students who are interested in further developing their painting skills beyond the beginner level.

In class, projects will progress from abstract, still life and landscape to portrait painting.

Students will also have the option to work on their own independent painting projects in class. Some previous painting experience is recommended for the class.

The class is $135 for members or $145 for non-members.

Try all mediums with Leigh Buchanan is Thursdays starting Feb. 2 until March 23 from 1-3:30 p.m.

This class is for absolute beginners. Students will learn about acrylics, graphite, ink, watercolour, charcoal and pastel.

Most materials are supplied.

The class is $175 for members or $185 for non-members.

Drawing techniques with Martin Hill is Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Feb. 1 to March 22.

This is a basic drawing class designed to introduce new students to the skills required to accurately render what they see.

Martin Hill said the class is for all levels.

“Probably about 30 or 40 per cent of the class is made up of people who haven’t had a pencil in their hand since public school and they want to get into it,” Hill said.

He added there are also accomplished artists who want to work on composition and perspective.

“A lot of artists look at their work and say, ‘what’s wrong with it?’ They know it’s not the way they wanted it,” Hill said.

He said people have the problem of seeing something and knowing what it looks like, but getting it on paper or canvas is a different story.

Hill said he usually starts off with very basic lessons on the first day to find out what levels the students are at.

“After that it’s just a matter of programming my course for everybody. It’s quite interesting,” he said.

One of the first lessons is how to hold the pencil or pen.

“We deal not just with pencils, but we get into charcoal, sometime pen and ink, and different mediums in the graphic pencil end of it,” he said.

He also said he does work with some people individually, and if he sees someone is more advanced, he gives them a special program.

The class is $135 for members or $145 for non-members.

— NEWS Staff