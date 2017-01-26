There are still some tickets available for a Night at the Palace at Errington War Memorial Hall.

Tickets, which are $25, are available at the Errington General Store (1544 Grafton Ave., Errington) until they sell out. The show is not suitable for children.

A Night at the Palace is Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, starting at 8 p.m. at the hall.

The vaudeville and burlesque show features comedy, dance, music, drama and more. People are encouraged to come in costumes from the 1850s to the 1940s.

This is the 13th annual Night at the Palace.

— Submitted by Errington Hall