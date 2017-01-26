The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre has announced the dates for the 2017 Art from the Attic sale.

April 1 to 8 at TOSH (122 W. Fern Rd., Qualicum Beach) is the popular Art from the Attic.

People can bring in their artwork on April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s $1 per piece.

If people would like to help price the art they no longer want, then they can make an appointment to bring it in early. There’s a $5-fee plus $1 per piece. For more information, call 250-752-6133.

All artwork will be for sale after 12 p.m. on April 1. Markdowns will start April 5.

— NEWS Staff