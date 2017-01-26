Vernon Women in Business is seeking nominations for the 2017 Woman of the Year. This award honours women in the community who display leadership in business, volunteering and the community.

“This is the 30th year where the community organization Women in Business has been proud to present this award to deserving women,” said Carla Dahlen, award committee chairperson.

“We are looking for nominations for this year’s Vernon Woman of the Year and are looking to the community to put forward nominations by March 3.”

Nomination forms, criteria and the application can be found at www.vwib.com.

All of the nominees will be honoured and the 2017 award will be announced and presented during a gala at the Prestige Hotel May 11.

“We’re looking to recognize local women who make a difference. That could be in her business or profession or within a volunteer community setting,” said Dahlen.

In 2016, the award honoured Juliette Cunningham for her tireless support of the community. She has served the City of Vernon in a multitude of capacities and has run a business that supports the need for an affordable store.

Along with being honoured with the title, the 2017 Woman of the Year recipient will receive a pearl necklace set donated by Sweet Smiles Society and a two-day stay at any Prestige Hotel location.

There will also be a nominee event April 4 at Okanagan Spirits from 6:30 to 8 p.m.