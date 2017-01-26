  • Connect with Us

Suitcase Party heats up winter

  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • Enderby  posted Jan 26, 2017 at 7:00 AM
The 19th annual Suitcase Party will be hosted by the Enderby Fire Department Feb. 11. - Photo submitted
The 19th annual Suitcase Party will be hosted by the Enderby Fire Department Feb. 11.
A popular Enderby event will have one lucky couple heading off on holidays.

The 19th annual Suitcase Party will be hosted by the Enderby Fire Department Feb. 11.

“It’s a real tradition in the community,” said Kevin Alstad, fire chief.

For $120 per couple, participants can enjoy a roast beef and ham dinner and entertainment by the Goods. But the key part of the festivities is a draw for a $3,000 travel voucher.

“People have gone to the Dominican Republic, England, Las Vegas and Mexico,” said Alstad, adding that the winner has a year to use the voucher.

There will also be a $250 cash prize drawn and pizza for a year for the runner-up.

Funds raised during the Suitcase Party will help Enderby residents struggling with medical challenges, and particularly travel to hospitals.

“One year, a father was going through medical issues and we brought Christmas to their house. They couldn’t afford gifts,” said Alstad.

The event will be held at the Enderby Drill Hall, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and the buffet at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar.

Firefighters will also pick up ticket-holders and take them home.

Tickets for only 86 couples are currently on sale at Gilberts Auto Parts in Enderby, or call Dave at 250-838-7291 or Cliff at 250-253-7823.

 

 

