Grade 5 Matsqui elementary student Lilah shows the home for cats she created as part of a school-wide project that saw students use cardboard boxes to meet a challenge, answer a question or solve a problem. On Jan. 20, students showed off their creations for parents, grandparents and special guests, including Superintendent Kevin Godden. Submitted.

As part of the BC Ministry’s re-designed curriculum, the students at Matsqui Elementary participated in a school-wide project this past week with a focus on critical thinking. With each student having brought in a cardboard box, they worked collaboratively with fellow students to analyze and evaluate their box and to determine some innovative ways to creatively transform their box to meet a challenge, answer a question or solve a problem.

On Friday, January 20th, parents, grandparents and special guests from the community gathered at Matsqui Elementary for a student showcase to see and hear all about ‘Matsqui’s Marvelous Masterpieces’ created by the students.