Surrey Art Gallery opened its door on Saturday evening (Jan. 21) for the launch of its latest exhibits.

The winter art shows there include "Out of Sight," which focuses on early attempts at capturing motion on film.

A view of Scott Billings' "A Risky Jump"

Panel discussion with Scott Billings (left, "A Risky Jump), Stephanie Rebick ("Out of Sight" curator from VAG) and Anton Lee (PhD in art history).

Angela and Brian Carruthers.

Local digital artist Sylvia Grace Borda.

Poovanna Cheppudira of Surrey takes some photos of his own.

Surrey-based photographers Dave Beach, Durrah Alsaif, Polly Gibbons, Syby Abraham, Scarlet Black and Kenneth Yuen.

Surrey City Councillor Judy Villeneuve.

SAG Association member Lesley Tannen checks out the photos.