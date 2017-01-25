Ongoing

Monthly tours The Envision Financial Community Meal and Tour Day is a chance to learn about the Gateway of Hope shelter and its many programs. Book a tour and enjoy a meal. RSVP: 604-514-7375.

Old Love The Langley Players are staging the Norm Foster comedy at the playhouse, 4307 200th St. Shows are 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, to Feb. 18 with 2 p.m. matinees Jan. 29, and Feb. 5 and 12. No public show on Feb. 11. Tickets: $15, at reservations@langleyplayers.com, 604-534-7469 or langleyplayers.com.

Tax volunteers The Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) offers free volunteer training starting this month. CRA is looking for community groups to host tax prep clinics and volunteers to prepare returns. Info: 1-888-805-6662, or cra.gc.ca/volunteer.

A Kind of Alaska The Trinity Western University School of the Arts, Media + Culture presents the Harold Pinter play inspired by the Oliver Sacks’ book Awakenings Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, Tuesdays to Saturdays. 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. shows Saturdays. Double-billed with David Grieg’s The Letter of Last Resort. Tickets and info: twu.ca/theatre or 604-513-2188.

The Addams Family Brookswood Musical Theatre presents the musical comedy Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18. 7 p.m. at the school, 20902 37A Ave. Tickets: bssaddamsfamily.brownpapertickets.com.

Jan. 26

Ceilidh The next monthly musical Maritime kitchen party is 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 in St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd. $5 includes tea biscuits and jam. Performers interested in playing contact Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925 or jackwilliamson@telus.net.

Jan. 27

Music scholarship concert Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Music Department presents the 25th anniversary concert of scholarship recipients at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the auditorium. Tickets: $15, adult; $10, students and seniors. Info: KPU.ca.

Whooo’s Hoot Metro Vancouver offers an owl prowl 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 and again Jan. 27 at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Free. For ages eight and older. Must sign up in advance. Info and registration: metrovancouveronline.org or 604-432-6359. Mention barcode 6698 for Jan. 20 and barcode 6722 for Jan. 27.

Jan. 28

Big book sale Proceeds from the sale benefit residents of Langley Lodge. The next sale is 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 at 5451 204th St.

Jan. 31

Hospice volunteer Learn about volunteer opportunities with the Langley Hospice Society at a orientation session at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the society’s office, 20660 48th Ave. Info and RSVP: Denise, 604-530-1115 or volunteer@langleyhospice.com.

Libraries

Programs are free and pre-registration is required unless noted otherwise.

Aldergrove Library

26770 29th Ave. 604-856-6415

Brookswood Library

20045 40th Ave. 604-534-7055

City of Langley Library

20399 Douglas Cres. 604-514-2855

Scavenger hunt From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26, participate in the hunt and be entered into a draw for a gift basekt. Free.

Family Literacy Day The Read Read My T-Shirt free craft sessions is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. Design a shirt with a favourite quote or saying. Open to all ages. Must sign up in advance to ensure T-shirt.

Family Literacy Day Storytime is 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 26. City Councillor Gayle Martin will read a children’s book. Free.

What’s in a name? Free geneological presentation by Eunice Robinson, education chair and a director of the British Columbia Genealogical Society. Adults. 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 2. Learn how to do family history research.

Now that’s magic! Gary Savard performs his magic show 11 to 11:45 a.m. on March 17. Free. Suitable for the whole family.

Art Critiques the last Monday of each month Are you developing your talent as an artist? Bring a piece of art to be discussed and interpreted by fellow participants, as well as by an experienced art facilitator. Pre-registration required. Call ahead to confirm. 7 p.m.

Fort Langley Library

9167 Glover Rd. 604-888-0722

Muriel Arnason Library

#130 20338 65th Ave. 604-532-3590

Year of the Rooster A free family event includes crafts, Chinese dancing and snacks to celebrate the Lunar New Year. 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Murrayville Library 22071 48th Ave. 604-533-0339

Walnut Grove Library 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 604-882-0410

Ongoing

Housing counsellor Trained volunteer counsellors are available for seniors Wednesdays 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Book an appointment at 604-530-3020, ext 305. Drop ins also welcome.

Musicians wanted The Fraser Valley Symphony has openings for strings, percussion, bassoon, tuba and harp. Must be able to attend Monday evening rehearsals September through early June in Abbotsford. Info: musical director Lindsay Mellor 604-526-3045, or fraservalleysymphony.org.

Tuk Shop The public can pick up gently used items at the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave., Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds support the non-profit seniors’ centre.

You’ve Gotta Have Friends The local initiative to foster a sense of community and belonging has been going for nine years and is located at 20510 Fraser Hwy. Contact: 604-533-6546.

Second Story Treasures The store at 20349 88th Ave. raises funds for the Langley Hospice Society.

Langley Lovelys The local chapter of the Crown Jewels of Canada is open to women. The non-profit society is for socializing and fun. Info: Vye, 604-530-3288 or http://www.crownjewelsofcanada.ca.

Equipment team The Langley Pos-Abilities Society is looking for three to four volunteers to help with equipment. You must be a member of the society ($10 per year) and have a vehicle with a trailer hitch. Mileage compensation. Must be in good health and capable of moving or lifting assistive devices. For information or to get involved, call Zosia at 604-961-0117.

Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation The thrift shoppe and offices are at #109 - 20631 Fraser Hwy. and raise money for the organization’s work. Info: 778-278-3697. Moving to Aldergrove at the end of January. Prices half off in thrift store.

Children’s audition The Langley Children’s Choir is looking for talented young singers in Grades 4-7 for the 2015/2016 season. Contact Patti Thorpe at pthorpe@sd35.bc.ca for further information and audition times.

TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a non-profit weight loss support group. For a nighttime chapter near you, phone Jacquie, 604-556-0535. For a daytime chapter, phone Linda, 604-462-9326.

Walnut Grove Business Association Info: Laurie@wgba.ca or 604-850-5095.

Health Equipment Loan Program HELP, a Canadian Red Cross program, provides short-term loans of medical equipment. 106 – 20530 Langley Bypass. Info: or 604-532-2282.

Penny Pincher thrift store The store, 20550 Fraser Hwy., accepts donation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The shop is operated by the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and raises funds for hospital equipment.

Tai chi For people with health problems, chronic illnesses, mobility challenges, or the consequences of an injury. Movements are adapted for people with reduced mobility and the program is open to all. Thursdays, Douglas Recreation Centre, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Info: 604-507-0700.

Surrey Square Wheelers Tuesday: plus level 7 p.m. $6. Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Aldergrove Telephone Museum,

3190 271 St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

B.C. Farm Museum,

9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

Canadian Museum of Flight,

5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

Langley Centennial Museum,

9135 King St., 604-888-3922

Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Meals on Wheels The non-profit society provides meals for those unable to cook for themselves whether due to age or infirmity. Available temporarily, such as post-surgery. Volunteer drivers are also wanted. Meal delivery takes place Monday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A route usually takes about 90 minutes. 20414 Douglas Cres. 604-533-1679.

Food and Friends Langley Meals on Wheels has a program for seniors (55+) to share a nutritious lunch along with socializing and guest speakers. Lunch costs $5. RSVP in advance to the number listed. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aldergrove

• Bob’s Bar n’ Grill, 27083 Fraser Hwy.: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month (Owner will honour the price other Mondays but the program has been changed to twice a month). RSVP: 604-533-1679.

• Otter Co-Op: 3600 248 St.: 2nd Monday of the month. RSVP: 604-607-6923.

Brookswood

• Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave.: 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. RSVP: 604-590-3888.

Fort Langley

• Parish of St. George Church, 9160 Church St.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-888-7782.

Langley City

• Flourishing Chinese Restaurant, 20472 Fraser Hwy.: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. RSVP: 604-514-2940.

• Morning Glory Café, 20488 Fraser Hwy. 1st and 3rd Thursdays. RSVP: 604-514-2940.

North Langley

• Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month. RSVP: 604-882-0408.

Willoughby

• Langley Seniors Village, 20365 65th Ave. 1st and 3rd Wednesday. RSVP: 604-533-1679.

Volunteers needed. A commitment of twice a month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m (days of week and locations vary). Contact Langley Meals on Wheels, 604-533-1679 or ashley@lmow.ca.

Al-Anon Family Groups

If someone else’s drinking is affecting you, AFG can help. Local meetings are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Douglas Recreation Centre. Info: 604-688-1716, langleyafg@shaw.ca or www.bcyukon-al-anon.org.

Alano Club of Langley A social club for people in recovery, open 365 days a year, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Drop in for a cup of coffee or a game of pool at 20473 Douglas Cres. Info: 604-532-9280.

Alateen The group supports young people recovering from the effects of living with problem drinking in a family member or friend. Ages 10 and up. The group meets at the Township Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave. Info: 604-688-1716.

Alcoholics Anonymous Call Alcoholics Anonymous at the Langley intergroup office, 604-533-2600. Answering machine after hours. Tues. eves. at George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave., 8:30 p.m. Info: 604-434-3933 or 604-533-2600.

Healthy Living Bag City residents can pick up a bag of fruits and vegetables for $5 on the first Tuesday of the month. Pick up is six days later. Order through the Douglas Recreation Centre, 604-514-2865, City recreation servcies, 604-514-2940, or the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 604-530-3020. Pick up at the Douglas Centre (or the seniors centre to those unable to pick up).

Home educators The Langley Home Educators Association holds monthly meetings in the Walnut Grove Lutheran Church, 20530 88th Ave. Non-members welcome. Info: Lisa, lheagroup@gmail.com.

Mondays

Port Kells Art Club offers classes Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club exhibits three to four times per year in the community. At 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Linda, 604-287-6799.

Osteoporosis Canada The Langley branch meets on the second Monday of the month 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Langley Seniors’ Resource Centre, 20605 51B Ave. Everyone welcome. Info: kbrett@vancouverinternet.com. No meetings June, July and August.

Fraser Valley Symphony Positions available (violin, viola and string bass) but other interested musicians are invited to enquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

Langley Concert Band The band always accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-613-8132.

Tuesdays

Small Animal Rescue Society Mature, reliable volunteers needed to help at the rabbit shelter in Aldergrove Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or alternate Tuesdays 5 to 7 p.m. Own transportation required. Info: Muriel, 604-530-3297.

Fraser Valley Pain Management Group A peer-led support group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Church of the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. Find out about resources and support in the community to help chronic pain sufferers. Info: faservalley@pipain.com or www.pipain.com.

Langley Elks Lodge 259 invites the public to check out the service club with an emphasis on helping children. Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m. RSVP: 604-200-8569 or langleyelks@gmail.com. Info: www.fb.com/LangleyElks or www.elks-canada.org.

Langley Newcomers and Friends The non-profit, community-minded group for women of all ages meets the first Tuesday of the month at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre, 22200 Fraser Hwy. at 7:15 p.m. Info: Diane, 778-277-3434 or langleynewcomers@hotmail.com. New members welcome. The next meeting is Feb. 7.

2277 Seaforth Highlanders The Royal Canadian Army Cadets is for ages 12 to 18 to learn leadership, citizenship, fitness and communications. Activities include sports, band, field training exercises, first aid, camps, exchange programs and more. The group meets Tuesdays, 6:20 to 9 p.m. at Blacklock Elementary, 5100 206th St. Info: www.2277rcacc.com/.

Senior Opus Singers No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons in Walnut Grove. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Valley Women’s Network The evening chapter meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Sunrise Banquet Centre, 188th Street and Highway 10 at 6:30 p.m. The group involves business networking, business practices, health, safety and more. Reservations and info: Eleanor, 604-530-7304 or vwmeveningchapter@gmail.com.

The daytime chapter meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at Sunrise Golf and Banquet Centre, 11:30a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The daytime group raises funds for Critter Care and other community groups Info: VWNlangreservations@gmail.com.

Tuesday open mic and performer showcase Head to Frostings Cupcakery, 20411 Fraser Hwy. 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Organizers invite singers, dancers, poets, storytellers, artists, anyone with a talent to share and anyone who wants to watch the show. Two songs or 10 minutes per performer. Sponsored by the Langley Arts Council and Frostings. Info: Sandy, 604-532-0616.

Scottish Country Dancing The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Langley Amateur Radio Association (LARA) The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Douglas Recreation Centre 20550 Douglas Cres. Next meeting is Jan. 10. Info: Don VA7AB@LNGARA.COM or Al VA7MP@LNGARA.COM, or online at lngara.com.

Wednesdays

Hospice training A 10-week program focused on the supporting grieving children and teens through art, recreation and play-based activities runs Wednesday evenings, March 1 to May 3. Info: Wendy Sashikata, 604-530-1115 or childandyouth@langleyhospice.com.

Supportive Steps The Langley Hospice Society walking group meets every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the hospice centre, 20660 48th Ave. No registration needed. Two groups, depending on walking speed. Info: 604-530-1115 or info@langleyhospice.com.

South Fraser Pipes and Drums The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

Music@Midweek Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Toastmasters The Murrayville Club meets twice a month at the new Seventh-day Adventist Church, 23589 Old Yale Rd. (no affiliation), at 7 p.m. Learn public speaking and communication skills. Info: www.murrayvilletoastmasters.org or murrayvilletoastmasters@gmail.com.

Langley Quilters’ Guild Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Nancy, 604-534-1013, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

CN Pensioners Association

Meets in the Kinsmen Community Centre, 26770 29th Ave., on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Info: Jonn Hanlen, 604-824-0531.

Music at Midweek Free concerts each Wednesday at noon at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University auditorium.

Langley Camera Club Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

Square dancing Adult classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave. at 7 p.m. Wednesdays are Plus-level. Tuesdays are beginner/mainstream. Info: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Opus One Women’s Choir New members are accepted throughout the year and no experience is required. The women’s choir meets Wednesdays 7:15-9:15 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary choir room. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

Grief support The Langley Hospice Society offers a 10-week grief support group for adults Thursdays, Jan. 26 to March 30 at 6:30 p.m. Register: Linda, 604-530-1115 or adultgriefsupport@langleyhospice.com.

Mic’d Up Murrayville Thursdays at Porters Coffee & Tea House features a weekly open mic/jam session hosted by Shannon Lee. Starts at 6:30 p.m. All genres. Info: ladydoc@shaw.ca.

Langley Field Naturalists The non-profit ecological group meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St., at 7:15 p.m. Info: langleyfieldnaturalists.org.

Willoughby Women’s Institute The community group meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Willoughby Community Hall, 20809 83rd Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Info: 604-888-8195.

746 Lightning Hawk Air Cadets: Youth between ages 12-18 are welcome to join the squadron. Training is Thursdays from 6:30-9:15 p.m. at the cadets Hangar 5 at the Langley Regional Airport, September to June. Info: www.746lightninghawk.com.

Langley Lions Club Meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at West Langley Hall, 9402 208th St. Info: 604-888-1434 or westlangleyhall@gmail.com.

Langley Writers’ Guild The group meets on the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

Central Valley Community Pipe Band The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

Men’s a cappella group New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

Coffee morning The Langley Hospice Society has a women’s coffee group for those grieving the loss of a spouse or partner. Info: 604-530-1115 or www.langleyhospice.com.

Fridays

Valley Bluegrass Music Society Membership is open to anyone who enjoys bluegrass. The group jams Fridays 7-11 p.m. in the Langley United Church, 5673 200th St. Attendance is free for the first time, then $4 for members and $6 for guests. Info: www.valleybluegrass.net.

Hominum The Hominum Fraser Valley chapter is a support and discussion group to help gay, bi- or questioning men. It meets the last Friday of each month (Jan. 30). Info: Don, 604-329-9760, or Art, 604-462-9813.

Saturdays

Live jazz Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., enjoy jazz at the lelem´ Arts & Cultural Café in Fort Langley. Open to all ages. Dave Quinn, clarinet and sax, hosts special guests each week. Info: www.lelum.ca or www.razzmajazz.ca.

Prostate cancer support The regional support group meets on the last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests. Jan. 28: Dr. Michael Peacock, UBC Radiation Oncology, speaks on prostate brachytherapy treatments and effects. Info: pccnsurrey.ca.

Sundays

Guys’n’Gals Square Dance Club Try modern western square dance for free for the first three dances. The club meets September through June at the Aldergrove OAP Hall, 3015 273rd St., on Sundays 1-4 p.m. Info: Wendy, 778-878-4244.

Open mic Roger Potter hosts a session each Sunday 6 to 10 p.m. at the Artful Dodger Pub. All ages until 9 p.m. Acoustic based.