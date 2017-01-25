- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Cool creation
Andreas Schlichting from the Ephemeral Arts group was in the Alpine City on Wednesday, beginning to shape this year's snow creation for the Rossland Winter Carnival.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.