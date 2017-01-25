Eighty years ago

January 28, 1937

The stewardship meeting, and annual gathering at which civic leaders explained their handling of the municipality’s finances, was a failure. An earlier attempt, slated for Langley Prairie, was called off due to lack of attendance. this time it began in total darkness in the Elks Hall, because no arrangements had been made to book the facility.

Seventy years ago

January 30, 1947

A protest against new assessments attracted 700 people to Murrayville Hall. One taxpayer complained that the new formula raised his taxes from $800 in 1946 to $4,000 in 1947. In response to the protestors, council instructed its solicitor to lodge a complaint with the court of revision concerning the whole assessment roll.

January 31, 1957

Two major fires broke out on successive nights in the business district of Langley Prairie. Totem Meat Store Equipment was hit first. The next night, the Cloverdale Paint and Chemical factory on Fraser Hwy. suffered $25,000 in fire damages.

January 26, 1967

Bob Harrower succeeded Cliff Watt as chairman of the Langley Recreation Commission.

An 18-year-old faced charges on five counts of cattle rustling: four from his father and the fifth from another Langley farmer.

January 27, 1977

Council approved drilling of two water wells in Aldergrove. the work was expected to cost $44,000.

Langley City mayor Bob Duckworth struggled with frozen ground in a sod-turning ceremony to launch construction of the Langley Legion’s new $450,000 club rooms.

Publication of the weekly Langley Advance was switched from Thursdays to Wednesdays.

January 28, 1987

After witnessing an accident that claimed the life of a man whose car slid off the icy bridge over the Salmon River at 96th Ave., Ald. John Rennie made a plea for guard rails and other safety measures.

A 140 km/h car chase in Langley ended in the successful arrest of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

January 31, 1997

A fire that destroyed or damaged several downtown Aldergrove businesses and apartments, for a total loss estimated at a quarter of a million dollars, was believed to have been deliberately set.

About 580 marijuana plants, estimated to be worth half a million dollars, were seized from a hydroponic growing operation, and two Fernridge residents were arrested.

About a dozen hopeful Walnut Grove residents camped out overnight to be first in line to buy a new home in Parklane’s 129-unit Discovery Towne subdivision.

The father of one of two victims of a drive-by shooting at Langley Secondary School a week earlier appeared before Township council to thank police for the way they handled the matter, and to take a political shot at Councillor Heather McMullan, the only member of council who had opposed a proposal to hire 16 new police officers.