The 19th annual Pacific Agriculture Show comes to Tradex in Abbotsford from Jan. 26 to 28.

The 19th annual Pacific Agriculture Show will bring together more than 300 exhibitors, leading experts, and seminars addressing the most important issues in agriculture over the three-day event.

From climate change to economic challenges, more than 60 international and local experts will speak on current issues facing the agriculture industry at Tradex in Abbotsford from Thursday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Jan. 28.

“The agriculture and agri-food industry employs more than 2.2 million Canadians and contributes over $100 billion annually to our country’s gross domestic product,” said Jim Shepard, show director.

“The business of farming has changed; we need to provide resources to our producers so that they can adapt. That’s why we dedicated this year’s show to helping farmers develop their business into profitable, sustainable companies. Our food supply and economy depend on it.”

Among the seminars at this year’s show are: Farm Management, From Production to Direct Marketing, Introduction to Agroforestry, and Organics: Strategies and Practices for Adapting to Climate Change.

The Pacific Agriculture Show is the largest agriculture exhibition in the province and is the premier event for B.C.'s agriculture industry.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $15 general or $10 for seniors and 4H members. Kids under 14 are free.

Visit agricultureshow.net for more information.