Members of the public have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the Island Trust Council's latest budget proposal.



The council’s proposed budget for 2017-18 is pegged at $7.7 million and will see no increase in revenue from property taxes, with Bowen Island being the only exception. It also includes a 5.3 per cent increase in expenses from last year’s budget and will see continued funding for various projects.

“Trust council has developed next year’s proposed budget with input from taxpayers, trustees and staff. We’ve carefully assessed how the Islands Trust should respond to the interests and needs of our island communities in an accountable and fiscally responsible manner,” said Peter Luckham, council chairman, in a press release.

The Islands Trust is a federation of various local government bodies that are responsible for preserving and protecting the environment and amenities of the Islands Trust Area, which include Bowen, Denman, Hornby, Gabriola, Galiano, Gambier, Lasqueti, Mayne, Salt Spring, Saturna, Thetis and Pender islands.



Public comments received by Feb. 10 will be forwarded to the foundation’s financial planning committee. To submit comments or for more information, please visit www.islandstrust.bc.ca/budget.