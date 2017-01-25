- Home
Northern Savings Generosity
NSCU staff member Renee Blain presents a $500 cheque to the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre’s Margaret Niesh and Marion Weir.
Samantha Neibergall presents a $250 cheque to the Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society's Louisa Sanchez.
Samantha Neibergall presents a $250 cheque to the Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary's Sharon Paavola and Lila Petterson.
NSCU staff member Sarah Wright presents a $500 cheque to the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter's Nancy Gunther.
NSCU staff member Vaughan New presents a $200 cheque to Scouts Canada's Dick Knox and Chris Green.
NSCU staff member Heather MacRae presents a $500 cheque to the City of Prince Rupert's Recreation Access Program's Shantelle Berry.
NSCU corporate office administration clerk Leah Jowe presents a $200 cheque to the Girl Guides of Canada - Misty Island District's Darlene Haugan.