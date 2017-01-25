  • Connect with Us

Northern Savings Generosity

NSCU assistant branch manager Donna Farwell presents Sarah Ridgway and A/SLT Nova Haggstrom with a $200 cheque for the Sea Cadets’ trip to Vimy Ridge. - Kevin Campbell
  Kevin Campbell - The Northern View
  Prince Rupert posted Jan 25, 2017

NSCU staff member Renee Blain presents a $500 cheque to the Prince Rupert Seniors’ Centre’s Margaret Niesh and Marion Weir.

Samantha Neibergall presents a $250 cheque to the Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society's Louisa Sanchez.

Samantha Neibergall presents a $250 cheque to the Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary's Sharon Paavola and Lila Petterson.

NSCU staff member Sarah Wright presents a $500 cheque to the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter's Nancy Gunther.

NSCU staff member Vaughan New presents a $200 cheque to Scouts Canada's Dick Knox and Chris Green.

NSCU staff member Heather MacRae presents a $500 cheque to the City of Prince Rupert's Recreation Access Program's Shantelle Berry.

NSCU corporate office administration clerk Leah Jowe presents a $200 cheque to the Girl Guides of Canada - Misty Island District's Darlene Haugan.

 

