Penticton eatery has a special guest
Proprietor Mark Edwards of the Canadian Grill restaurant enjoys a cup of coffee with friend Stuart the downtown deer recently.
Stuart the downtown deer is turning a few heads for those passing Mark Edwards' Canadian Grill in the 500-block of Main Street. The life-size critter is happy to share a coffee with anyone who stops by. Venison is not on the menu at the Grill.
