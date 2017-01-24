Miscellaneous

• Canadian Firearm Safety course (PAL/RPAL) starting Friday, Feb. 17, in Duncan. Registration and information: canadianfirearmsafety@shaw.ca or Mike 250-748-0319.

• Volunteer gardeners plant sale, Cairnsmore Place, 250 Cairnsmore St. Duncan, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hundreds of plants, garden ornaments. Funds go to fertilizer, mulch, new plants, water system, new projects at Cairnsmore gardens.

• The Duncan Family History Centre (Genealogy) is open, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Free access to Ancestry.com, FindMyPast available, 1815 Tzouhalem Rd., LDS Church. Info: 250-748-9618.

Seniors

• Cowichan Lake Golden Agers’ Society 1950s Sock Hop, Saturday, Feb. 11, 50 Plus Centre, Lake Cowichan. Tickets $10, doors open 6:30, music by Andy McCormick, 7-10 p.m. Soda shop favourites (floats, hot dogs) on sale from the kitchen. Prizes for costumes, dance styles. Info: 250-749-6121.

• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre pancake breakfast, Feb. 11, 9-10:30 a.m., hosted by the Mah Jongg players.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Valentine’s Tea, Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m., $10.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, entertainment: Jam Session group.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, Feb. 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre birthday potluck dinner, Feb. 18, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Mardi Gras dinner Feb. 25, 5-10 p.m., $20, entertainment: Chemainus Dixieland Band.

• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.

• Valley Seniors Duncan, dance and social every Wednesday, 3-5 p.m., dance to ‘50s and ‘60s music, first time attendees are free. Info: Ron 250-929-0705.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre muffin mornings Wednesdays and Fridays 9:30-11 a.m.; Bingo every Monday, doors open at 4:45 p.m. starts at 6:40 p.m. Loonie Pot, G-Ball, Bonanza, & 50/50 draw.

Recreation

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All welcome. Info: 250-746-4380.

• Youth rowing program, Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre, for ages 10-14. Get some rowing experience with summer staff Thursdays 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon. $10 drop-in fee, call ahead to reserve a place: 250-746-4955.

• All-ages chess club: all skill levels and ages welcome to play and learn chess in supportive, fun environment. Mondays 6-8 p.m., Duncan library gathering place or available tables.

Meetings

• Malahat Lions Club meets at The Lions Den, 2650 Cameron Taggart Road, Mill Bay, 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Info: Dave 250-743-9183; Bob 250-748-6428; Lois 250-743-0569; Mal 250-246-1009.

• Rainbow Coffee Group monthly meet-up for LGBT adults to create a sense of community and belonging locally. Info: www.meetup.com/Rainbow-Coffee-Group/

• Codependents Anonymous Duncan meeting Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays (except stat holidays) 9:30-10:30 a.m., at 107 Evans St., Duncan. More info: duncancoda@gmail.com

• Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society support groups are held in Duncan, Ladysmith and Chemainus. Support, information, advocacy, education and chance to connect with others in confidential setting. Info: 250-597-0886.