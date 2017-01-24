What’s the story with Steelhead Liquid Natural Gas refinery and pipeline to Mill Bay?

A film being shown on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at the HUB in Cowichan Station, attempts to answer that question.

Troubled Waters is a 28-minute film by Gary McNutt. Hear from locals, First Nations, and environmentalists of the Saanich Inlet area. The film will be followed by a panel discussion about Steelhead’s proposed LNG liquification and export facility at Bamberton in Mill Bay. Speakers include LNG expert Dr. Eoin Finn, Tsartlip Chief Don Tom and Hilary Strand of Saanich Inlet Network.

The HUB is located at 2375 Koksilah Road