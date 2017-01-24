An event aims to help people better understand Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The Enderby/Armstrong Caregiver Support Group is hosting the Alzheimer Awareness Open House at the Enderby Seniors Complex Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The open house format will allow people to attend the morning or afternoon session to gain information and understanding with a series of short videos and printed information,” said organizer Mae Dangel.

“People will have the opportunity to connect with others in the community and share their experiences with Alzheimer and dementia.”

A soup lunch will be served at noon that will also give people the chance to network with others in a comfortable environment.

The morning session starts at 10 a.m. and the afternoon session is at 1 p.m.

“Everyone affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia and those wanting to be more informed are welcome to attend this free event,” said Dangel.

The Enderby/Armstrong Caregiver Support Group meets the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Enderby Community Health Centre.

“The group wants community members who are caring for loved ones affected by dementia to know that there is a place where they can meet, share and learn how to cope better with their day-to-day situation,” said Dangel.