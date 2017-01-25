  • Connect with Us

Nanaimo transit seeks public input for fare review

Regional District of Nanaimo and B.C. Transit seek public feedback on a review of bus fares.

Respondents are being sought for an online survey, which includes three fare structure-related options and questions intended to assist in refining a new fare scale, said a joint press release.

The first option would see no changes to adult ticket and cash fares, but all monthly and day pass fares would see minor decreases. The price of a monthly pass for university students would rise, but the cost of a semester pass would decrease.

The second option would see cash fares increasing to $3. It seeks to increase transit user contributions by raising all fares, but offering a minor decrease to senior/youth monthly and day passes.

The final option would see all fare types increasing with the exception of adult day passes.

The survey can be completed online at www.bctransit.com/nanaimo/survey.

The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 24.

For more information, please go to www.bctransit.com/nanaimo.

