The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre is asking artists to paint their interpretation of the exhibition theme My Canada.

Examples might be a landscape, a representation of memories or a depiction of dreams for the future.

TOSH executive director Corinne James said approximately 60 paintings will be juried into the exhibition by judges Merv Brandel, Don Farrell and Gerda Hofman.

In order to give artists of all skill levels a chance to participate, an additional 10 painting will be chosen from a lottery.

The first prize is $800, second prize is $500 and third prize is $300. In addition, each winner will receive a commemorative vase created by First Nations artist Terry Jackson.

The deadline for entries is April 1. The entry fee is $20 for the first painting and $10 for the second painting.

Artists are asked to send their entries in JPG format.

The judges will select the paintings to be hung in their gallery on June 26, along with the 10 paintings brought in by lottery. The winners will be chosen from these paintings after they have been hung.

A catalogue that includes all painting entries will be produced. In the catalogue, artists selected for the show as well as the lottery winners will have their paintings featured with a short biographical profile. In addition, all participating artists will be noted, and a thumbnail photo of their submission will be included.

In 2010, James said they hosted a national juried art show for the Olympics and they had more than 300 entries from as far away as Toronto.

“We are hoping this show will be as successful,” James said.

For more information, visit www.theoldschoolhouse.org.

