PHOTO: 2017 Members' show at TOSH in Qualicum Beach
ADMIRING THE WORK: Guests at the opening reception for The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre’s 2017 Members’ Show. The painting in the background is Prairie Girl by Ken Morgan. The pieces, which include paintings and three-dimensional works, will be on display at TOSH until Jan. 28.
