Zendala dsicoveries class at the MAC in Parksville
A different twist to the classic zentangle tile, zendalas are round tiles (4.5 inches in diameter) on fabriano tiepolo paper.
People can use pre-strung tile, create their own string on a blank tile, or simply start tangling and see where it takes them.
Zentangle basics is a pre-requisite, but perfection is definitely not the name of the game.
Zendala discoveries is Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost of the class is $47.50.
Class will be held at the McMillan Arts Centre located at 133 McMillan St. in Parksville.
Register at www.atanglinglife.com.
If people sign up for zentangle basics and zendala discoveries by Jan. 28, it’s $90.
— Submitted by the MAC
