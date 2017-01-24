Nominations are now open for Nelson's 2016 Citizen of the Year. Last year's winner, Susanne Raschdorf, is seen here with her husband Klaus.

The search is on for Nelson's Citizen of the Year.

Nominations are open for the 52nd annual award, which is co-sponsored and organized by the Nelson Star and the Knights of Columbus. The honour goes to a person who has contributed to the community in a positive, selfless way over a significant number of years.

Star publisher Eric Lawson said the award serves to put a spotlight on good work that helps make Nelson the city that it is.

"It's about people who have made a real impact on the community on a volunteer basis, and we think that those folks be recognized, that they understand that their efforts have been for the good of the community and that the community recognizes that and says thank you to them," said Lawson.

Readers can make their nominations either by clicking here or by visiting the Star newsroom on the second floor of the CP Rail Station at 91 Baker St. Nominations close Feb. 20.

The Knights of Columbus honoured the first Nelson resident in 1964. Bob Tremblay, the organization's financial secretary, said the award's recipients have been named for work that covered a myriad of different services.

"That was one of the things we thought we could promote, and we've had just a fantastic response to it," said Tremblay. "People always know somebody who wants to help out a fellow member in the community."

Last year's winner was Susanne Raschdorf, who was honoured for her work over several decades with a variety of organizations including Nelson CARES, the Nelson Hospital Board, the Nelson and District Credit Union as well as a term on city council.