The Vernon School District has been placed on the seventh annual Advanced Placement District Honour Roll.

To be included, the district had to, since 2014, increase the number of students participating in advance placement while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of three or higher.

“Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated and academically prepared students who are ready for AP,” said Joe Rogers, superintendent.

Advanced Placement classes are offered in a variety of subjects across the district.

The students then demonstrate their abilities during AP exams in May each. With a high enough mark, a student can earn the equivalent first-year college credit for any post-secondary institution in the world.